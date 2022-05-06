GERMANYS SCHOLZ TO ATTEND G7 UKRAINE DISCUSSION WITH ZELENSKIY

 Contact Us
Germany's Scholz to attend G7 Ukraine discussion with Zelenskiy

"The German chancellor (Olaf Scholz) will hold the third video conference since the start of the year with his G7 partners," a spokeswoman for the German government told reporters on Friday, noting that May 8 is a "historic date marking the end of World War 2 in Europe".

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 06,2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will take part in a G7 virtual discussion on Sunday on the situation in Ukraine that will be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a German government spokesperson said.

Scholz will also give a televised address to the German people on the evening of May 8, which marks the anniversary of the end of World War Two, the spokesperson added.

The date takes on special meaning this year as two countries that were once victims of Nazi Germany are now at war, added the spokesperson, referring to Ukraine and Russia.