Body of man who died after a police check shows signs of violence

Traces of blunt force were found on the body of a man who died after a police check in Mannheim, the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA) said on Wednesday.



However, these were "of low intensity," according to LKA President Andreas Stenger. It was unclear whether the 47-year-old man had died of the force used or of natural causes, as he also suffered heart failure.



The incident occurred when police stopped the man in central Mannheim on Monday. Police overpowered him when he refused to cooperate.



The man was initially resuscitated after collapsing but later died in hospital.



On Tuesday, the police said that a doctor at Mannheim's Central Institute of Mental Health had called about the man, who was a patient, saying he needed help. Two officers and the doctor then searched for the man, eventually finding him in the city centre.



The two officers involved in the incident are now being investigated on suspicion of assault and battery resulting in death. Mannheim police chief Siegfried Kollmar said they have both been suspended.



The police have faced widespread criticism since the man's death. Videos are being shared online showing an officer hitting the head of a man lying on the ground. It is unclear whether the footage is real and if it shows the incident in question.



The bodycams of the two police officers were not operating at the time of the incident, according to the police.