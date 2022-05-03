Vladimir Putin: Russia ready for peace talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow is ready for talks with Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in its readout of Tuesday's call that "despite Kyiv's inconsistency and its lack of readiness for serious work, the Russian side is still ready for dialogue."

The Kremlin added that Putin also informed Macron about the course of Russia 's "special military operation." It added that the two leaders also discussed the global food security and Putin underlined that Western sanctions have exacerbated the situation.





