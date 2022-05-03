Ukrainian president urges Albania to close its ports to Russian ships

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday urged Albania to ban Russian ships from ports and impose restrictions on Russian tourists.

"I ask you to ban Russian ships from ports and restrict the flow of Russian tourists, as you can never know who came to you: perhaps, they are the murderers who were in Bucha, or butchers from Mariupol, or those who are already working to undermine your state," said Zelenskyy in a video call to the Albanian parliament.

In his remarks, he highlighted the importance of imposing an embargo on Russian oil and effectively blocking any schemes used by Russia to deceive international community and ignore sanctions.

"No matter how difficult it may be, it is necessary to deliberately restrict trade with the Russian Federation. Even if not today, then tomorrow Russia will intentionally use trading ties to hit your market as well, when they want some political concessions from you. It is necessary to deprive Russia of this instrument on time," said the Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskyy added that Russian banks should be fully disconnected from the global financial system.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that his country can be valuable for Ukraine with its voice in both NATO and the UN Security Council.

Albania has stood with Kyiv "from the first hour of (Russian) aggression against Ukraine," said Ramada.

Zelenskyy conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and added that since Feb. 24, the entire Ukrainian community has not experienced a single calm and peaceful day.

Albania had previously condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and expressed its solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In addition, it sided with the European Union (EU) in imposing sanctions on Russia.