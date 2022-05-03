Erdoğan: Turkey to launch project to pave way for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily return to motherland

project

He underlined that over 57,000 houses for around 50,000 families have so far been built in the Idlib area.



In total, there will be 100,000 houses that will contribute to lessening the suffering of "our Syrian brothers and sisters ," Erdoğan said.



Erdoğan stressed that the area where houses are being built will also have a mosque, school, health center, bakery, social facility and playground.



He said the project will be realized in coordination with local and international NGOs as well local 13 different local councils in northern Syria.





Accordingly, we intend to build self-sufficient residential areas which will include economic and social infrastructure for 1 million Syrian refugees, which Turkey currently hosts, he added.



Noting that Turkey has been an active provider of humanitarian aid in different parts of the world, he said that the country does not have any discriminatory attitude.



Recently, Turkey sent over 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and 100 truckloads of aid material to Ukraine, Erdoğan added.





Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.