Turkish state aid agency helps vulnerable in Zambia

The Turkish state aid agency on Friday handed out 400 units of assorted basic food hampers to vulnerable citizens in the Zambian capital, Lusaka.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) packages, mobilized in collaboration with Turkiye's embassy in Lusaka, included mealie-meal, rice, beans, cooking oil, sugar, salt, and tea.

"The aid distribution ceremony was held at different locations in Lusaka to mark Ramadan," remarked Turkiye's Ambassador to Zambia Istem Circiroglu, who was present on the occasion along with embassy officials and other cooperating partners.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala on Friday visited the exhibition of award-winning photos of the photojournalists' association of Turkiye.

Circiroglu welcomed Chitangala and showed her the exhibition which had been running through this week under the theme "Beautiful Turkiye".

The exhibition running from April 23-May 1, marks Turkiye's national sovereignty and children's days.