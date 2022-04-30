 Contact Us
News World Swedes accuse Russian spy plane of violating airspace

Swedes accuse Russian spy plane of violating airspace

The Swedish military said on Saturday evening that the AN-30 propeller plane had initially been east of the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm the previous evening and had then flown towards Swedish territory. South of Blekinge, it violated Swedish airspace for a short time before leaving the area again.

AFP WORLD
Published April 30,2022
Subscribe
SWEDES ACCUSE RUSSIAN SPY PLANE OF VIOLATING AIRSPACE

A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden's airspace on Friday, Swedish defence officials said on Saturday, as the Scandinavian country ponders a bid for NATO membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening," the Swedish defence ministry said in a statement, adding that its teams had followed the incident and photographed it.

The ministry said the plane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, before it headed towards Swedish territory.

"It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace," public television SVT quoted Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.

"This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected."