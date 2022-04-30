Erdoğan aide meets Zelensky in Kyiv as a part of efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın met Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, his office said.

There were no immediate details about the content of Kalın's meetings in Kyiv, but Ankara has been mediating between Ukraine and Russia in efforts to end the war.

Kalın was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal.

Turkey hosted a meeting between Moscow and Kyiv negotiators in Istanbul and another between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Antalya in March.

Erdoğan is now trying to pave the way for an Istanbul summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

Erdoğan told Putin in a phone call on Thursday that Turkey wanted "to establish a lasting peace in the region as soon as possible by increasing the momentum gained in the Istanbul talks", his office said.





