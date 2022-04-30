Denmark becomes the first country to stop its covid vaccination program

The unthinkable just a few months ago has already occurred: a country has stopped its program of vaccination against COVID-19 due to the low infection rate throughout the last few weeks.

Denmark, with this decision, becomes the first country in the world to pause its vaccination plan.

"Spring has arrived, vaccine coverage in the Danish population is high, and the epidemic has reversed," a statement released by the Danish Health Authority said on Wednesday.

"Therefore, the National Board of Health is now ending the broad vaccination efforts against Covid-19 for this season," it added. Saying that people will not be invited for vaccines from May 15, it underlined that everyone will be able to finish their course of vaccination.

According to the official data, %89 of the population above de age of 12 has already completed the vaccination program, and the %76 of the adults have received the booster shot.