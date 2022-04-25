Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ more 13 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish military forces in a successful anti-terror operation in northern Syria on Monday "neutralized" at least 13 YPG/PKK terrorists preparing to strike regions that were cleared of terrorism through Turkiye's counter-terrorism campaigns.

The National Defense Ministry said in a tweet that the terrorists were preparing to target regions cleared of terror elements with Turkiye's operations of Olive Branch, Peace Spring, and Euphrates Shield.

"No attempt of terror attack goes unpunished!" the ministry said, adding that the YPG/PKK affiliates were neutralized.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.