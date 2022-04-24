News
World
Macron casts vote, meets supporters outside polling station
Macron casts vote, meets supporters outside polling station
Published April 24,2022
Subscribe
French President Emmanuel Macron has cast his ballot in the race that will decide whether he will keep his job or whether it will be taken by far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.
He voted in the northern French town of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, accompanied by his wife, Brigitte.
Their arrival at the polling station was anticipated by hundreds, who stood outside waiting. When he emerged, Macron shook hands, gave autographs, and posed for pictures.