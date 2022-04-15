BRITAIN CALLS PUTINS INVASION OF UKRAINE ‘STRATEGIC ERROR’

News World Britain calls Putin's invasion of Ukraine ‘strategic error’

Britain calls Putin's invasion of Ukraine ‘strategic error’

“Democracy is messy. Democracy is untidy, and to an autocratic leader like Putin, it probably always looks as if it’s on the verge of collapse,” James Cleverly -- the British equivalent of U.S. secretary of state -- said in an interview in Chicago with the Tribune on Wednesday.

DPA WORLD Published April 15,2022 Subscribe