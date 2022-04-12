News
PM Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India
Published April 12,2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad "desires peaceful and cooperative ties" with India, sparking hopes that his election could provide a fresh chance for a diplomatic thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
"Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known," Sharif said in a message of thanks after receiving congratulations from his Indian counterpart.
"Let's secure peace and focus on the socio-economic development of our people," Sharif said.
On Monday, Sharif was elected Pakistan's new prime minister after Imran Khan was removed in a no-confidence vote at the weekend.
In his first speech, Sharif discussed the foreign policy failures of the outgoing government and said Islamabad wanted good relations with New Delhi.
His words prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a congratulatory message across the border, saying, "India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror."
Sharif's older brother, who was prime minister three times, also sought to build economic and trade ties and improve overall relations.
In 2014, then prime minister Nawaz Sharif travelled to New Delhi for Modi's oath-taking ceremony.
However, India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two of them over the disputed Kashmir region and relations have long been strained.
Tensions have run high since August 2019 when India stripped the region of Kashmir of its special autonomous status, a move that angered Pakistan.