PM Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India

“Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a message of thanks after receiving congratulations from his Indian counterpart.

DPA WORLD Published April 12,2022