Turkey's Diyanet Foundation has delivered food packages to 1,000 families in Malawi as part of its activities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Water wells have also been drilled in four regions in the country and these wells were powered by solar energy, said Lütfullah Sarıgül, a Diyanet Foundation official.

"We distributed food packages to 1,000 families as part of Ramadan aid," Sarıgül said.