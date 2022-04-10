Zelensky reiterates embargo demands for Russian oil and gas

Ukraine 's president reiterated Saturday his call for an embargo on Russian oil and gas, saying "Ukraine does not have time to wait."

In his address to the nation on the 45th day of the Ukraine-Russia war , Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need for the introduction of "more painful restrictions" on Russian cash flows.

Zelensky repeated a call for an embargo on Russian oil and gas , calling them the sources of "Russia's self-confidence and impunity."

"Ukraine does not have time to wait. Freedom does not have time to wait. When tyranny launches aggression against everything that keeps peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately. It is necessary to act in a principled fashion," he said.



"And the oil embargo should be the first step. At the level of all democracies, the whole civilized world. Then Russia will feel it. Then it will be an argument for them - to seek peace, to stop pointless violence."

UK'S FINANCIAL AND DEFENSE SUPPORT PACKAGE

Touching on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 's visit Saturday to Ukraine, Zelensky pointed out that Johnson arrived in Kyiv with a new package of financial and defense support for Ukraine.

Voicing his pleasure to host Johnson, Zelenskyy said the leadership of the UK in providing Ukraine with necessary assistance, especially in terms of defense, and the leadership in sanction policy will remain forever in history.

He also thanked everyone for the more than $10 billion raised for Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes because of the war as part of the global Stand Up for Ukraine campaign, which was convened by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau .





