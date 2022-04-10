News World Ousted PM Imran Khan’s party threatens to resign from Pakistani parliament

"We will start the process of resignations from the National Assembly [on Monday]," former information minister Fawad Chaudhry told reporters. Chaudhry said that his party had fielded Shah Mahmood Qureshi to vie against opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif for the prime minister's job.

