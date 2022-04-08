Japan to expel Russian diplomats over Ukraine war

Japan will join its Western allies in expelling some Russians from the country over the war in Ukraine, local media reported on Friday.

Eight Russians, including diplomats, will be asked to leave the country, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Kyodo News.

The US and European countries have expelled dozens of Russian diplomats as part of a raft of measures taken against Moscow since it declared war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Tokyo has also imposed sanctions and indicated it plans to end its dependence on Russian energy imports, but has so far walked a cautious path on the matter.

Japan's move to expel Russians comes after Moscow organized an international investment fair on the disputed Kuril Islands in its Far East region, which are also claimed by Tokyo.

Russia halted negotiations on the dispute after Japan took several measures against it over the Ukraine war.