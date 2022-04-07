Intercepted Russian radio transmissions point to Ukraine atrocities

Germany's intelligence agency BND says it has picked up radio transmissions from Russian military personnel which prove atrocities were committed against the Ukrainian civilian population.



The intelligence service informed parliamentarians on Wednesday about the content of the radio transmissions.



According to information obtained by dpa on Thursday, the recordings reveal that paramilitary units were also deployed outside Kyiv in March on behalf of the Russian army.



The BND would not confirm any reports concerning the meetings behind closed doors in the Bundestag.



Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit had previously said in response to reports of atrocities in the village of Bucha that an analysis of non-commercial satellite images showed that victims had been lying on a road since at least March 10, refuting Russian claims that the scene had been staged after its troops left.

