Austria declares 3 Russian diplomats persona non grata

Austria has declared three Russian diplomats persona non grata, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Saying the decision was taken "due to the fact that they have not been (acting) in accordance with their diplomatic status," the ministry said they were declared persona non grata under the Vienna Convention.
The Foreign Ministry told the diplomats to leave the country by the end of April 12 the latest.
Several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Greece, have expelled Russian diplomats in recent days, in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.