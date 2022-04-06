Turkey names new ambassadors to a host of missions abroad

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has appointed several new ambassadors at Turkey's missions abroad, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Turkey's current deputy foreign minister, Yavuz Selim Kıran, will take the post as ambassador in Croatia's capital Zagreb, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Levent Eler has been appointed Turkey's ambassador to the UN in New York.

According to the sources, Turkey's ambassador to Brussels will be Bekir Uysal, Şule Öztunç will take the envoy's post in Riga, Latvia, Deniz Çakar will serve in Helsinki, Finland, and former Kyiv Ambassador Can Tezel has been appointed to Stockholm, Sweden.

Rıza Hakan Tekin, head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry's Asia Department, has been appointed ambassador to Copenhagen, while Ilhan Kemal Tug, the Foreign Ministry's top energy and environment official, became the new envoy in Mexico City.

Ömer Faruk Doğan has been named Turkey's ambassador to Morocco, and Salih Murat Tamer will helm the embassy in Seoul, South Korea.

Berna Kasnaklı Vresteden will replace current Turkish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Hakan Kıvanç, and Subutay Yüksel will head up Turkey's Embassy in Kenya.

Naci Aydan Karamanoğlu has been named the new envoy to Venezuela, Ismail Cobanoglu will replace current Ambassador to Sudan Irfan Neziroglu, and presidential advisor Tuba Nur Sönmez will replace current Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak.

Additionally, Emir Salim Yüksel will replace Ambassador Merve Safa Kavakçı in Malaysia, while Uygar Mustafa Sertel has been named the new envoy in Moldova, Niyazi Evren Akyol will head the Philippines Embassy, Özgür Çınar has been named ambassador to Niger, and Beste Pehlivan Sun will helm Turkey's Embassy in Colombia.

Makbule Başak Yalçın has been named Turkey's ambassador to Ecuador, Tayyar Kagan Atay will head up its embassy in Albania, and Alp Işıklı will be ambassador to Burundi.

Finally, İshak Ebrar Çubukçu has been named Turkish envoy to Madagascar while Akif Menevşe will head the embassy in Mauritania and Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu will serve as Turkey's ambassador to Budapest, Hungary.



