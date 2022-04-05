Zelenskiy: Civilian casualties in other liberated towns may be much higher

The civilian casualties in Borodyanka and other liberated Ukrainian towns may be 'much higher' than in Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Speaking on Monday, he said that in Bucha, where mass graves and bodies were found after Ukraine took the town back from Russian forces, at least 300 civilians have been killed, and he expects that in Borodyanka and other towns the number of casualties may be even higher.

He urged international journalists to go to Bucha and other towns to document civilian killings, saying that the occupiers 'will try to destroy traces of their crimes.'

Zelenskiy noted that it is in Ukraine's interest to have the most open investigation into the killing of Ukrainian civilians.

"I would like to emphasise that we are interested in the most complete, transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Ukrainian leader added that he will be addressing the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.