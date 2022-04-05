News World Survey reveals almost 3.8 million German citizens never used internet

Survey reveals almost 3.8 million German citizens never used internet

The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said that this corresponded to about 3.8 million people who have never been online. The older the people, the higher the proportion of offliners: it is highest among 65- to 74-year-olds at about 21%; among 55- to 64-year-olds, the share is 8%, and under 55 years of age, 3% at most.

DPA WORLD Published April 05,2022 Subscribe