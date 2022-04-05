KYIV MAYOR: BUCHA MASSACRE WAS RUSSIAS REVENGE FOR UKRAINIAN RESISTANCE

News World Kyiv mayor: Bucha massacre was Russia's 'revenge' for Ukrainian resistance

"Bucha is the Russians' revenge for the Ukrainian resistance. Parts had been turned into a concentration camp with no food or water and anyone who dared to go out there to look for food was shot," Kyiv Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published April 05,2022

A man gestures at a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv (AFP)