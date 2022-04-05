KYIV MAYOR: BUCHA MASSACRE WAS RUSSIAS REVENGE FOR UKRAINIAN RESISTANCE

News
Kyiv mayor: Bucha massacre was Russia's 'revenge' for Ukrainian resistance
"Bucha is the Russians' revenge for the Ukrainian resistance. Parts had been turned into a concentration camp with no food or water and anyone who dared to go out there to look for food was shot," Kyiv Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said in a statement.
Published April 05,2022
A man gestures at a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv (AFP)
Mass killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha were "the Russians' revenge for the Ukrainian resistance," Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk has said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.
Numerous bodies of residents were found on the streets of Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops last week. Ukrainian officials claim that Russian soldiers committed serious war crimes in the town. Russia denies the charges.
"My people were shot for fun or out of anger," Fedoruk told Corriere Della Sera. "The Russians shot at everything that moved: passers-by, people on bicycles, cars marked 'children.'"
"Bucha is the Russians' revenge for the Ukrainian resistance," he said, adding that parts had been "turned into a concentration camp" with no food or water and "anyone who dared to go out there to look for food was shot."