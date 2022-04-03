Pope to meet migrants on second day of trip to Malta

Pope Francis has a political highlight on the agenda for day two of his Malta trip when on Sunday afternoon, the Holy Father plans to meet around 200 migrants at a charitable institution.



The "Peace Lab," named after Pope John XXIII, who was considered close to the people, accommodates around 50 people.



In Malta, the issue of migration is very controversial. Boat migrants repeatedly make their way from North Africa to the smallest EU country.



The authorities of the southern European country with about 500,000 inhabitants have not allowed ships of civilian sea rescuers to enter their ports for quite some time.



The organizations are hoping for clear criticism from the pope on the situation of the migrants. The 85-year-old Argentinian pontiff has described the Mediterranean as "Europe's biggest graveyard" more than once because boat migrants repeatedly lose their lives on the dangerous crossing.



Before the meeting, the pontiff wants to celebrate Mass in front of numerous believers in Floriana and visit St Paul's Grotto, an important place of pilgrimage.



In the evening, Francis plans to fly back to Rome.