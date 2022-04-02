Turkey welcomes 2-month cease-fire in Yemen conflict

Turkey on Saturday welcomed a two-month cease-fire between the warring sides in Yemen.

"We hope that this positive step will be followed by a declaration of a permanent nation-wide ceasefire and a process of political solution," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We believe that the resolution of the conflict in Yemen within the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions and agreed international parameters, through dialogue and on the basis of constitutional legitimacy is necessary for establishing permanent security and stability in our region," the statement said.

Turkey will continue to "support the efforts of the UN Special Envoy, promote dialogue and understanding between all sides and provide assistance to the people of Yemen," it added.

On Friday, the UN's special envoy for Yemen said that the warring parties in the country have agreed on a "long overdue" two-month truce that will halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations.

The pact, which takes effect on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. local time, is renewable, Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels said late Tuesday that it will suspend military operations to ensure the success of ongoing consultations, and to create a positive environment for peacemaking efforts during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sanaa.

According to the UN, the conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises.