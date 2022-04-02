Tanks cross Elbe in Bundeswehr exercise in eastern Germany

Bundeswehr forces were practising crossing the Elbe river with heavy vehicles in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday.



Tanks and other vehicles were ferried across the Elbe on a floating bridge between Schönhausen and Tangermünde in the district of Stendal in the north of the state.



The manoeuvre took place as part of the "Wettin Sword" exercise, which was due to last several days and takes place at the army's combat training centre in the Altmark region.



Wettin is a town in Saxony-Anhalt, but also the name of a historical royal German dynasty.



According to the Bundeswehr, soldiers from Panzergrenadier Brigade 37 and a total of 340 vehicles were to take part, of which about 75 were tracked vehicles.



According to the Bundeswehr, the battle group is intended for the NATO rapid reaction force. However, the exercise "Wettin Sword" is not directly related to the war in Ukraine and is part of a series of exercises that have been planned for several years.