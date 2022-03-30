Several Pakistan soldiers killed in local Taliban attack - military

 Contact Us
Tehreek-e-Taliban militants overran a military compound in north-western Pakistan on Wednesday, killing six soldiers, as violence flared in the country amid political turmoil. The military’s media wing ISPR said that three terrorists attempted to enter a military compound in Tank and at least six soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire.

Published March 30,2022
At least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack on their base in the country's northwest claimed by the local version of the Taliban, the military said.

The attack in the city of Tank was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate movement that shares common roots with the militants that took power in Afghanistan last year.

"During intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom)," Pakistan's military said.

In a statement, the TTP claimed to have killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers.

The militants often exaggerate their gains, while the military's public relations department also plays down losses or delays reporting them.