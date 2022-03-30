Rocket attack on administrative building in Mykolaiv leaves 15 dead

At least 15 people were killed by a Russian missile strike on the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, according to regional Governor Vitaly Kim's Telegram channel on Wednesday.



The missile tore a massive hole in the administrative building on Tuesday. Kim said his study had also been destroyed, though he had not been there at the time.



Rescue workers initially recovered only three bodies, but by Wednesday that figure had risen to 15. Kim said that an additional 34 people had been injured.