Turkey ready to welcome Ukrainian academics escaping war

Turkey is ready to welcome Ukrainian academics who have escaped the Russian war and want to continue their scientific work, an authority has said.

Erol Özvar , head of the Council of Higher Education , told Anadolu Agency that Turkey has always kept its doors open for scientists who have been experts in various fields and carrying out scientific activities.

Scientists who can contribute to the scientific, technological and economic development of Turkey are always welcome, he added.

"Our doors are open to all scientists from Ukraine or another country who are looking for a safe harbor and want to continue their scientific activities in peace," Özvar said.

Ukrainian academics will be offered an opportunity to work in Turkey's state universities with the status of foreign contracted lecturer so that they can carry out their unfinished research.

They will be able to apply directly to the cohe@yok.gov.tr , the e-mail address of the Council of Higher Education, with their resumes.

"Foreign students studying at various schools in Ukraine and meeting certain conditions can also apply to our universities," Özvar added.

Russia began its war in Ukraine on Feb. 24. It has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,081 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,707 injured, according to UN estimates, while the true figure is feared to be far higher.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with over 6.5 million more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.