Train collision in Tunisia injures 95: emergency services

A collision between two passenger trains injured 95 people on Monday morning in the south of the Tunisian capital, emergency services said.

"The injured were taken to hospitals and there were no deaths," civil defence spokesman Moez Triaa told AFP, adding that one train contained passengers, while the other was empty.

Most of the injured were suffering from fractures, none of them life-threatening, he said.

The accident happened at 9:30am local time (0830 GMT) in the Jbel Jelloud area of southern Tunis.

The cause was not immediately clear.

Tunisia's ageing railway system has seen several deadly crashes in recent years.

At least five people were killed and more than 50 injured in late 2016 when a train slammed into a public bus before dawn near the site of Monday's crash.

The previous year, the North African country experienced one of its worst railway disasters, with 18 people killed when a train hit a lorry and derailed at a level crossing south of the capital because of a signal failure.