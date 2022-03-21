Attack in Burkina Faso leaves at least 13 dead

At least 13 members of the security forces were killed in a terror attack in Burkina Faso, the military government in Ouagadougou announced on Sunday.



Eight other people were injured in the attack in the east of the country, the government confirmed, but gave no further details about the perpetrators or the motive behind it.



Burkina Faso has been undergoing a severe humanitarian crisis since 2019. Armed groups, some of whom pledge allegiance to the so-called Islamic State or al-Qaeda, are known to be active in the country as well as in neighbouring Mali and Niger.



Protracted droughts and famines further exacerbate the situation in the country, which is impoverished despite rich gold deposits.



