Uganda’s parliament speaker dies of cancer at 57

Jacob Oulanyah , speaker of Uganda 's parliament, died of cancer at the age of 57 on Sunday.

He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Seattle, U.S. since early February.

President Yoweri Museveni confirmed the news in a tweet, hailing Oulanyah as a "good cadre."

"I got information of this sad news … from people that have been with him and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit … May his soul rest in eternal peace," Museveni said.

Oulanyah first became deputy speaker of the Ugandan parliament in May 2011, before being re-elected to the post in May 2016.

He was elevated to the position of speaker after a vote in May 2021 but only chaired a few sessions due to ill health, with his deputy Anita Annet Among filling in for him.

Among will take on the speaker's responsibilities on an interim basis until a fresh election is held for the post.

The Turkish Embassy in Uganda expressed condolences on Oulanyah's demise.

"On behalf of the Embassy and Republic of Turkey we convey our most sincere condolences to the family of Rt Hon Oulanyah as well as to his beloved ones, to the Parliament and friendly people of Uganda," the embassy said in a tweet.

Fikret Kerem Alp, the Turkish ambassador to Uganda, said he "learned with sadness" the news of the speaker's death.

"Parliamentary diplomacy between Turkey and Uganda is as important as always, since beyond government work, it's a way of bringing the representatives of the friendly peoples of Turkey and Uganda together," Alp said in a message to Anadolu Agency.