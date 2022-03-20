NATO-supplied Patriot air defense system moves into Slovakia

NATO member Slovakia began to receive the first units of Patriot air defense system belonging to Germany and Netherlands, said the Slovak defense minister on Sunday.

Jaroslav Nad on social media voiced thanks to Germany and Netherlands over the deployment of arms supply amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and said the "first elements of Patriot air defense" are arriving in Slovakia.

The air defense system will temporarily be placed at an airbase in the town of Sliac, Nad noted.

He also said around 2,100 troops from several NATO members will be positioned in Slovakia as part of the mission.

Meanwhile, Nad stressed that the Patriot system is not a replacement for the Russian S-300 system, while he also noted that Slovakia plans to replace the S-300 system due to its technical conditions, age, and inadequate capabilities.

According to UN estimates, at least 902 civilians have been killed and around 1,459 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on its western neighbor on Feb. 24.

The UN has said the real figures are likely to be much higher as conditions on the ground make verification difficult.

UN data shows over 3.38 million refugees have fled from Ukraine since the war began, while some 6.5 million are estimated to be internally displaced in the country.