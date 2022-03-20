News World Murder of teenager in London shocks Britain

DPA WORLD Published March 20,2022

The violent death of a 19-year-old student in London has caused a wave of consternation in Britain, with media across the country reporting on the crime.



The woman died of her injuries in her student halls in the London borough of Islington on Saturday.



A 22-year-old man, allegedly the boyfriend of the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.



The shocking incident comes just weeks after the anniversary of the murder of London resident Sarah Everard, who had been kidnapped, raped and murdered by a police officer last year.



Three other cases of young women murdered by men have made the news since the widely publicised Everard case.



The Metropolitan Police is under increasing pressure to do more against violence against women, and to eradicate a culture of misogyny in its own ranks.



"Tackling violent crime is the Met's top priority. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene," said Adam Instone, chief inspector of Scotland Yard.







