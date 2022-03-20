ITS NOT A QUESTION, UKRAINIAN OFFICIAL SAYS OF RUSSIAN GENOCIDE

There is no question that Russian actions in Ukraine amount to genocide, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna who spoke to the British broadcaster Sky News.



When asked if she believed Russia was committing genocide in her country, Stefanishyna responded: "It's not a question, it's simply the reality we all face."



She said prosecutors had opened 2,000 investigations against Russian troops, including on charges of rape and murder. She said anyone who commits an act that can be prosecuted must be pursued.

