Four dead as car hits Belgian Carnival crowd in Strépy-Bracquegnies

Four people died when a car drove into a Carnival gathering in the southern Belgian town of Strépy-Bracquegnies in the early hours of Sunday, the Belga news agency reported.



A further 12 people were seriously injured, the agency reported, citing Mayor Jacques Gobert of the nearby town of La Louvière, 50 kilometres south of Brussels. Around 20 people suffered light injuries.



"A speeding car ploughed into the crowd of people," Gobert said, according to Belga. The driver was intercepted as he tried to get away, he added.



It was unclear whether the incident was intentional. The town has triggered its emergency plan.



The incident occurred at around 5 am (0400 GMT) during a traditional early morning Carnival ceremony.



