Activists: More than 900 detained at Russian anti-war protests

At least 937 people have been detained in Russia during Sunday demonstrations in 38 cities against the war in Ukraine, according to civil rights activists.



Protests have been taking place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Vladivostok, among other places, according to the organization OVD-Info.



Since Russia began its full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24, there have been more than 15,000 detentions at anti-war protests, according to OVD-Info.



Some protesters have been detained several times, the organization wrote on Telegram. Fines and arrests have been issued.



A criminal prosecution campaign has been launched against opponents of the war and opposition activists, according to the group, with at least 37 cases against 43 people under way.



