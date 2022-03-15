BioNTech: Omicron vaccine going according to plan

Clinical trials at BioNTech for a coronavirus vaccine adapted to the Omicron variant were still going according to plan, according to the company, as was production.



However, it will be some time before the vaccine can be administered.



"We have prepared to be able to deliver the adapted vaccine from the end of March. Logistically, we can implement this," a BioNTech spokeswoman said on Tuesday. However, all the requirements of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for example, would also have to be met.



Among other things, the EMA has requested clinical trial data that will be available at the end of April or beginning of May.



"Accordingly, the timing for approval and delivery have changed," the spokeswoman said. "We are still in close contact with the drug authorities in order to be able to deliver the first doses immediately after approval."



