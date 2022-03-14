Pentagon says Russian advance on Ukraine only moving slowly

Russian forces are advancing only slowly in their assault on Ukraine's capital, according to a US military assessment.



As of Monday, the Russian forces remain about 15 kilometres away from Kiev, according to a high-ranking Pentagon official. Nor has a convoy that has seemed stuck at times on its approach to the city seemed to make much progress.



Moving to the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the Pentagon notes it is cut off by Russian forces, but noted that Russia's military also does not seem to be making progress into it due to strong resistance by the Ukrainians.



He added that, despite a Russian attack on a military training facility near the Polish border on Sunday, that Western supplies would continue to be delivered to Ukrainian forces. He also noted that Russia has not established dominance of Ukrainian airspace.



