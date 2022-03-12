UNITED STATES WELCOMES TURKEYS DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS TO END UKRAINE-RUSSIA CONFLICT

The U.S. welcomes Turkey 's role in finding a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict , a State Department spokesman said Friday.

"We welcome it, precisely because our Turkish allies have done so in full coordination and consultation with United States," Ned Price told reporters at a briefing when asked about Ankara's role to resolve the fighting.

He said US President Joe Biden "had an opportunity to speak to" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after a tripartite meeting Thursday between Ankara, Moscow and Kyiv on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also a telephone discussion with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu ahead of the meeting.

"So any diplomatic effort that is conducted just as we had conducted our diplomacy with the Russian Federation, that is to say in full consultation and coordination with our allies and partners, that is something that we welcome," he added.

'APPRECIATION' FOR ANKARA'S EFFORTS

During their phone talk, Biden and Erdoğan shared concerns about Russia's war on Ukraine , The White House said in a statement.

"They reaffirmed their strong support for the government and people of Ukraine , underscored the need for an immediate cessation of Russian aggression, and welcomed the coordinated international response to the crisis," it said.

Biden expressed "appreciation" for Turkey's "efforts to support a diplomatic resolution to the conflict," along with its "recent engagements with regional leaders that help promote peace and stability," it added.

At least 564 civilians have been killed and 957 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, the UN said, while indicating that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

More than 2.5 million people have fled to neighboring countries, with about 2 million more estimated to be displaced inside Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency.





