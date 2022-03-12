Turkish, Armenian top diplomats hold productive meeting to mend ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met for talks in southern Turkey on Saturday as part of the neighbours' efforts to mend ties after decades of animosity.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the meeting with Armenian counterpart was very fruitful, productive and constructive, adding that Azerbaijan also supports the normalization process between Turkey and Armenia.

For his part, the Armenian minister said his country is determined to dedicate efforts for peace and stability in the region and that it is working to normalize relations with Turkey.

The two met at a diplomatic forum in Antalya. Turkey has had no diplomatic or commercial ties with Armenia since the 1990s but they held talks in January in a first attempt to restore links since a 2009 peace accord, which was never ratified.

Tensions flared during a 2020 war over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Turkey accused ethnic Armenian forces of occupying land belonging to Azerbaijan. Turkey has since called for a rapprochement, as it seeks greater regional influence.

Turkish-Armenian relations entered a new phase after both countries appointed special representatives, which held their first meeting on Jan. 14 in Moscow.

The two countries have said the January talks were "positive and constructive," raising the prospect that ties could be restored and borders reopened.

The envoys from Turkey and Armenia, Serdar Kiılıç and Ruben Rubinyan, held their second meeting in Vienna on Feb. 24 and "reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions."

The three-day high-level Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the resort city of Antalya in southern Turkey has brought together participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 government ministers, and 39 representatives of international organizations. Anadolu Agency is the forum's global communications partner.