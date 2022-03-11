Ukraine must not become 'full-fledged' NATO war with Russia: Stoltenberg

NATO must not allow Russia's invasion of Ukraine to spill over into a war between the alliance and Moscow, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday, again ruling out a no-fly zone.

"We have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine's borders to becoming a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO," the NATO secretary general told AFP in in interview on the sidelines of a forum in Turkey, saying a no-fly zone over Ukraine would "most likely lead to a full war between NATO and Russia".