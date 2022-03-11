Turkey to move its embassy in Ukraine to Chernivtsi city

The Turkish Embassy in Kyiv is moving to Ukraine's southwestern Chernivtsi city, Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency correspondent in the Mediterranean Antalya province, where he attends the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), Tanju Bilgiç noted that the transfer of embassy personnel is underway.

"Embassy is moving but will not be closed in the capital Kyiv," he added.

The second edition of the annual ADF has brought together politicians, diplomats, opinion makers, and academics from around the world to discuss hot-button global issues.

Anadolu Agency is the Global Communication Partner of the ADF.

At least 564 civilians have been killed and 982 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched the war on Feb. 24, the UN has said, also cautioning that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

Over 2.5 million people have fled to neighboring countries, with about 2 million more estimated to be displaced inside Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency.