PUTINS CONDITIONS FOR CEASEFIRE IN UKRAINE UNACCEPTABLE, SAYS MACRON

DPA WORLD
Published March 10,2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin's conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine are not acceptable to any of the parties involved in the conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron says.

"I have to confess that today the conditions [Putin] put on the table are not acceptable," Macron said, referring to an hour-long call he held with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Kremlin leader earlier on Thursday.

"So the question is, is Mr Putin ready to re-engage honestly and propose something?" he said.

The French president said he would speak again with Putin in the coming hours.