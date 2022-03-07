Several hundred thousand must be evacuated immediately, Kyiv says

 Contact Us
There are already several dozen towns in eight regions across the country where the humanitarian situation is catastrophic, the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing comments from the presidential office.

Published March 07,2022
Several hundred thousand Ukrainians must be evacuated from their towns immediately, according to the Ukrainian Presidential office.

According to the newspaper, the presidential office has also accused Russia of using the humanitarian corridors as a pretext to strengthen its own military positions and completely conquer Ukraine.