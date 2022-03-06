Russian Su-25 aircraft shot down: Ukraine

Ukraine shot down a Russian fighter jet in the country's northeast, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet near Kharkiv, said Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration.

The pilot could not use the ejection seat and died at the scene, he said, adding that the aircraft crashed in the Kulinichi region.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said that the country's Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv was heavily damaged in Russian airstrikes.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community with the EU, UK, and US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.