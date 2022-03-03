In Taiwan, Pompeo warns against complacency as war rages in Europe

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo issued a word of warning during his visit to Taiwan on Thursday, noting that freedom was not guaranteed in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



"If any of us were mistaken or complacent about the risk to ... freedom, I think we need only watch what's taking place in Europe today to see that this continues to demand deep, concerted, focused leadership from those of us who cherish freedom," Pompeo said.



"These days call for the simple reminder that it is not provocative to say that one demands freedom," he added.



Pompeo, once the United States' top diplomat under president Donald Trump, arrived in Taipei on Wednesday, as another US delegation sent by the Biden administration was finishing up its two-day visit.



Pompeo met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and was awarded an Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon for his contribution to advancing relations of the two countries and for sharing values of democracy and freedom.



While in Taipei, Pompeo is set to exchange views with other high-ranking officials and business leaders. He is also scheduled to give a speech at a forum on Friday.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reignited fears over China's geopolitical ambitions regarding Taiwan. The communist leadership in Beijing regards the island as part of its territory.



