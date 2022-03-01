Italy reports 46,631 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 233 deaths

Italy reported 46,631 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 17,981 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 233 from 207.

Italy has registered 155,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.83 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,456 on Tuesday, down from 10,851 earlier.

There were 74 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 39 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 708 from a previous 714.

Some 530,858 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 198,513, the health ministry said.