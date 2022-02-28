Biden consults with Scholz and other allies

After Russia's attack on Ukraine, US President Joe Biden consulted with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other allies on Monday.



The White House announced that the call lasted from 11:32 am to 12:54 pm (1632-1754 GMT) on Monday.



In addition to Biden, Scholz, Macron and Johnson, participants included Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Johannis and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were also on the call.



The White House had announced in advance that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the latest developments regarding the Russian attack on Ukraine and to coordinate a joint response.



