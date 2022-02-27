N.Korea fires unidentified projectile, S.Korea military says

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday, in what is likely the latest missile launch by the nuclear armed country.

The statement provided no further details.

The launch would come a month after North Korea fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile, the largest weapon fired since 2017, in a test that capped a record month of mostly short-range missile launches in January.

Amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, North Korea has suggested it could resume testing its longer range missiles or even nuclear weapons.